Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
28.09.23
17:34 Uhr
133,45 Euro
-2,70
-1,98 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,45133,5017:59
133,45133,5517:59
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 16:52
191 Leser
Shping and IBM Food TrustT Pioneering a New Era of Product Transparency for Consumers

Shping and IBM Food TrustT Pioneering a New Era of Product Transparency for Consumers 

SHPING 
Shping and IBM Food TrustT Pioneering a New Era of Product Transparency for Consumers 
28-Sep-2023 / 16:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY SHPING 
Melbourne, Australia | September 28, 2023 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Melbourne's tech firm, Shping, collaborates with IBM Food TrustT, unveiling the possibility for consumers to interact 
with their purchases. This partnership seeks to deliver detailed product traceability and origin information from IBM 
Food TrustT to Australian consumers via the Shping App. This combined initiative allows consumers to delve into the 
details of the raw materials in their products, tracing their origins and journey. 
The significance of track and trace technologies is undeniable, as they document a product's entire journey through the 
supply chain, ensuring its authenticity and history are verifiable. Every product and its ingredients are given a 
distinct identifier, closely observed throughout its production. 
IBM Food TrustT, a blockchain-driven traceability platform, oversees this "track and trace" process for numerous 
renowned global brands. With IBM Food TrustT, brands are connected to a vast network of companies using reliable 
technology, ensuring the traceability of their products from raw materials to retail shelves. 
Shping, on the other hand, is a global rewards platform powered by its blockchain token, Shping Coin. The platform 
boasts a significant Australian user base, offering them not only brand rewards but also insights into product pricing, 
reviews, nutritional data, and more. 
The fusion of IBM and Shping's technologies promises consumers a holistic view of trusted product data, from origins to 
distribution specifics, enriching their shopping experience. Both Shping and IBM share a vision to amplify consumer 
awareness, fortify trust, and champion transparency across industries. 
Shping's CEO and founder, Gennady Volchek, said: "Brands are increasingly adopting track and trace technologies to 
bolster their production's security and integrity, aiming to instill confidence in consumers. Until now, there hasn't 
been a straightforward way for consumers to access this data. Our collaboration with IBM Food TrustT not only 
illuminates this information for consumers but also offers brands an opportunity to enhance their ROI through increased 
consumer trust, ultimately boosting sales." 
Wiggs Civitillo, IBM Food Trust's Program Director of Product Management, added: "By joining forces, IBM Food TrustT 
and Shping will bring a host of third-party benefits to consumers, including enhanced transparency into the food they 
consume. This partnership aims to provide customers with the information and tools they need to make more informed and 
health-conscious choices while shopping. Furthermore, brands that join IBM Food TrustT are able to leverage Shping's 
platform in order to increase their return on investment (ROI) in order to track and trace implementation, through 
enhanced consumer confidence to drive sales. Being more transparent improves brand positioning and fosters increased 
trust among consumers." 
### 
About Shping 
Shping is a trailblazing global rewards platform based in Melbourne, Australia. Utilizing blockchain via its Shping 
Coin, it offers consumers a rich shopping experience filled with insights. Collaborating with industry leaders like 
Coca Cola, Pepsi, and Kraft Heinz, Shping stands as a nexus between brands and their audience. Beyond rewards, Shping 
champions informed shopping, emphasizing trust and transparency in the retail sector. 
About IBM Food Trust 
IBM Food TrustT is a collaborative network of growers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, retailers, 
and others, enhancing visibility and accountability across the food supply chain. Built on IBM Blockchain, this 
solution connects participants through a permissioned, immutable and shared record of food provenance, transaction 
data, processing details and more. 
 Website | Telegram | Medium | Discord | X 
Emily Stojcevski 
Senior Account Executive 
estojcevski@we-worldwide.com 
 
Contact Details 
 
Brent Vrdoljak 
 
brent@shping.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737279 28-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
