Radix Babylon Upgrade Marks New Era for Web3 User and Developer Experience

DJ Radix Babylon Upgrade Marks New Era for Web3 User and Developer Experience 

Radix 
Radix Babylon Upgrade Marks New Era for Web3 User and Developer Experience 
28-Sep-2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY RADIX 
 
London, England | September 28, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Decentralized ledger platform Radix Publishing has celebrated the successful completion of its long-anticipated Babylon 
mainnet upgrade. The Babylon upgrade represents the end of the Olympia era and has been hailed by Radix as a 
game-changing moment for Web3 and the wider DeFi space. 
The Babylon mainnet upgrade has been described as a "substantial update" to the Radix Network mainnet, enabling the 
deployment of Scrypto-based smart contracts and a wide swathe of new technologies and features, most notably, the Radix 
Mobile Wallet. 
"With the Radix Babylon Upgrade complete, the Full Stack for DeFi has come together for the first time, ushering in a 
new beginning for both existing users, as well as those who were hesitant to embrace DeFi and Web3. A new ecosystem 
awaits - an ecosystem where builders can intuitively build and launch powerful and secure dApps, and where our friends, 
family, and colleagues can confidently use them" said Piers Ridyard, CEO, RDX Works. 
Among the refinements supported by Babylon are the Radix Engine v2 virtual machine, DeFi transaction previews that are 
human readable, a decentralized royalty system for developers and smart account components, as well as an on-ledger 
catalog of Scrypto-based blueprints. 
The Babylon upgrade brings with it five new products, The Radix Mobile Wallet, which provides a secure way to manage 
accounts and hold any kind of asset, such as tokens or NFTs on Radix. Radix Connect, which allows users to connect 
their Radix Wallet to dApps on desktop browsers using a secure peer-to-peer connection with the Radix browser 
extension. The Radix Dashboard, a comprehensive explorer for the Radix Network and functionalities to stake, unstake, 
and claim XRD from validators and the Developer Console, which provides functionalities that will be useful for 
developers to deploy packages to the network, ensuring a streamlined integration of new software components. And 
lastly, the dApp Sandbox, a developer tool that makes it easy for a developer to experiment with the kinds of requests 
that a dApp frontend can make to the Radix Wallet, and see the results in the wallet and format of responses. 
It is believed the arrival of the Babylon mainnet upgrade will enhance user experience for web3 developers, many of 
whom have already become acquainted with the incoming features through their use of the Betanet and RCnet testnets. 
Babylon represents an open, self-incentivizing DeFi dApp ecosystem where developers can build and deploy impactful 
decentralized applications at scale. 
 
About Radix 
Radix is the only full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform that offers a radically better experience both for users 
and developers. With Radix, users can confidently use Web3 and DeFi to manage their assets and identities; and for 
developers, Scrypto and Radix Engine provide a powerful and secure asset-oriented programming paradigm that allows 
builders to intuitively go from idea to production-ready dApps that their users will love. 
For more information, please visit: https://radixdlt.com and https://www.radixdlt.com/full-stack/ 
Radix Publishing is responsible for the code security and publication of code associated with the Radix platform. 
 
Contact Details 
 
MarketAcross 
 
pr@marketacross.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737287 28-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737287&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
