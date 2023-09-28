Innovation, Strategy, and Transformation Executives to Converge in Cambridge for InnoLead's Annual Impact Conference

October Event is Designed for Leaders Responsible for Change and Growth at Large Organizations

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Executives from some of the world's biggest companies will meet in Cambridge on Oct. 25-27 to share best practices on innovation, transformation, and experimenting with new technologies like generative AI. The conference, organized by the innovation network InnoLead, will feature executives from multinationals across sectors, including Amazon, Google, Nike, J&J, Fidelity Investments, Sonesta International Hotels, The Nature Conservancy, AstraZeneca, General Mills, John Hancock, Goodyear, Campbell Soup, and hundreds of others.

Impact: The Year's Largest Gathering of Corporate Innovators

Colette Mathews leads a workshop at a recent Impact conference. The event brings together executives responsible for innovation, strategy, R&D, and emerging tech at Global 1000 companies.

"We call it the most useful event of the year for anyone responsible for innovation, transformation, and driving growth inside big companies," said InnoLead founder and CEO Scott Kirsner.

Unlike many other innovation and technology forums - which are typically designed for consumers, startups, or investors - InnoLead's Impact gathering is custom-built for executives at large corporations. "Impact is for executives trying to do new things in established companies," said Kirsner. "It's a challenging job," he says, "and Impact provides a way for leaders to validate their experience and hone their strategies, in a safe environment."

"A major focus of this year's event will be better understanding and operationalizing generative AI," said Cliff Justice, U.S. Leader of Enterprise Innovation at KPMG US. "Impact is a forum where corporate innovators can learn from peers and discuss how to leverage innovative solutions to drive value and solve complex challenges," said Justice, who recently established a startup incubator and accelerator inside KPMG. "The event is aimed at providing innovators the confidence they need to invest in the right things at the right time and to make a meaningful difference in the future of their organizations."

While generative AI is of particular interest to attendees of Impact 2023, the event will cover a number of topics that have been top-of-mind for InnoLead members over the last year. Conference tracks will include:

Constructive Collaboration with Business Units and Functions;

Building New Ventures;

Advancing Open Innovation & Startup Engagement;

Generating Business Value with AI;

Optimizing the Innovation Team; and

Navigating New Mandates (including Sustainability + DEI)

The event - which eschews typical PowerPoint decks and panel discussions - will feature a diverse range of small-group conversations, fireside chats, interactive workshops, and even dynamic pop-up sessions planned on the spot. Two industry-specific lunch discussions will focus on driving innovation in healthcare and financial services. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour innovation labs and startup incubators, including Greentown Labs, MassRobotics, and the Fidelity Center for Applied Technology, on a pre-conference day.

To learn more about Impact 2023 and secure your spot at the conference, visit the official conference website for more information on registration options, pricing, and hotel discounts.

