Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has produced the third set of drill results for the 2023 exploration program (the "Program") at our flagship joint venture property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

The Company has safely and successfully completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 meters (m) drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit and the Perfectstorm Zone. The assay results reported in this release are from seven drill holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Goldstorm Deposit. Click to view plan map and cross sections.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "Once again we have been rewarded from our bold step-out drilling on the Goldstorm Deposit. These recent intercepts, outside the limits used for the April 28, 2023 Mineral Resource, continue to expand the size of the deposit and, at the same time, infill drilling has successfully defined large blocks containing strong gold, silver and copper mineralization within drill inferred areas. Our objective is to continue to explore the deposit limits to the northwest, north and northeast, thereby increasing the volume of the Mineral Resource while maintaining the higher gold, silver and copper grades of our most recent Mineral Resource Estimate. Our fundamental priority for continued exploration will be to define the limits of the known domains that comprise the Goldstorm Deposit and to upgrade areas of Inferred Resources to the Indicated category.

Drill hole GS-23-174 is a good example of the success we have had in defining areas of higher gold and copper values with, in this case, an unexpected increase in silver mineralization. The estimated silver content for the Indicated Resource within the CS-600 Domain is 5.45 g/t. Drill hole GS-23-174 was drilled at the northern limit of the deposit and had a 213.0 m interval averaging 13.32 g/t Ag, 0.89 g/t Au and 0.36 % Cu, which equals 1.45 g/t gold equivalent (AuEQ). As well, we found significant silver mineralization along the upper contact area of the CS-600 Domain within drill hole GS-23-172. This northeastern-most drill hole contained elevated silver values, with a high of 571 g/t Ag over 1.5 m, near the end of the hole. Unfortunately, GS-23-172 was lost in fractured ground as it approached the upper contact of the CS-600 Domain at this location. We will target this area from a different angle next year.

Based on our geological observations from the latest drilling, we have constructed two more drill pads ready for the 2024 season that are located approximately 500 m northeast of the current Mineral Resource limit. From these two super-pads, we should be able to complete drilling on the northern aspect of the deposit. Currently the deposit is open in all directions and at depth. Once the final definition drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit is completed, we can then focus our exploration on three other very promising targets; Eureka, Calm Before the Storm (CBS), and Perfectstorm (PSZ), while we advance Goldstorm to the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) phase of the project."

Section 117+00NE

GS-23-168-W2: Wedged off parent hole GS-23-168 to target the down dip extension of the CS-600 Domain intersected in hole GS-23-168-W1. The hole first passed through the 300H Domain with 216.0 m grading 1.11 g/t AuEQ (1.05 g/t Au, 4.47 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu), but the hole then deviated beyond the planned orientation and was not able to continue to test CS-600 at depth.

Section A

GS-23-171: Drilled to target the deep portion of the CS-600 Domain where the April 28, 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) categorized the area as Inferred Resources. The hole encountered mineralization in the 300H Domain with 55.5 m grading 3.35 g/t AuEQ (3.27 g/t Au, 6.62 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) within a broader interval of 255.0 m grading 1.18 g/t AuEQ (1.15 g/t Au, 2.01 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu). At depth, the drill hole terminated in mineralization within the CS-600 Domain due to poor ground conditions. The recovered CS-600 interval measured 91.5 m grading 1.03 g/t AuEQ (0.86 g/t Au, 3.24 g/t Ag, 0.12 % Cu).

GS-23-174: Drilled to target an area of Inferred Mineral Resources in the CS-600 Domain. This hole was fully completed and returned 213.0 m of 1.45 g/t AuEQ (0.89 g/t Au, 13.32 g/t Ag, 0.36 % Cu) with an enriched interval of 72.0 m grading 2.01 g/t AuEQ (1.30 g/t Au, 23.34 g/t Ag, 0.40 % Cu).

Section B

GS-23-173: Drilled as a 200 m northeast step-out from the CS-600 Domain boundary, as reported in the April 28, 2023 MRE. The hole terminated in faulted ground within the CS-600 Domain, although the upper part of CS-600 was recovered, averaging 1.03 g/t AuEQ over 263.1 m (0.58 g/t Au, 5.46 g/t Ag, and 0.34 % Cu). Wedge holes were then drilled to complete the target intercept.

GS-23-173-W1: This hole was terminated prior to target depth due to poor ground conditions.

GS-23-173-W2: This hole was wedged above GS-23-173-W1 and was spaced at 6 m from the end of GS-23-173-W1, producing a twin intercept. The hole was successful and hit both the CS-600 Domain and what is interpreted to be a significant extension to the DS5 Domain. A CS-600 Domain interval of 253.50 m was intersected and averaged 0.91 g/t AuEQ (0.48 g/t Au, 5.09 g/t Ag, 0.32 % Cu) with a 145.5 m interval grading 1.02 g/t AuEQ (0.45 g/t Au, 6.63 g/t Ag, 0.42 % Cu). Below the CS-600 Domain, the DS5 Domain was intersected with an interval of 112.5 m grading 1.42 g/t AuEQ (1.33 g/t Au, 3.40 g/t Ag, 0.05 % Cu).

Section C

GS-23-172: Drilled to test the CS-600 Domain approximately 375 m to the northeast. The hole flattened beyond the planned orientation and did not intersect the CS-600 Domain. However, the hole returned several silver intercepts, most notably, 21.0 m of 67 g/t Ag near the end of the hole.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release September 27, 2023

Section Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEQ (g/t) 117+00NE GS-23-168-W21 300H 198.00 414.00 216.00 1.05 4.47 0.01 1.11 including 313.50 324.00 10.50 4.87 9.72 0.01 4.98 A GS-23-1711 300H 426.00 681.00 255.00 1.15 2.01 0.01 1.18 including 438.00 465.00 27.00 2.42 0.57 0.01 2.43 and 561.00 616.50 55.50 3.27 6.62 0.01 3.35 CS-600 1702.50 1794.00 91.50 0.86 3.24 0.12 1.03 C GS-23-172 Other 675.00 678.00 3.00 2.58 232.67 0.21 5.13 Other 1041.00 1062.00 21.00 0.13 66.95 0.06 0.85 Including 1041.00 1051.50 10.50 0.15 108.34 0.09 1.32 And including 1042.50 1044.00 1.50 0.10 571.00 0.23 6.01 B GS-23-1731 CS-600 1014.00 1277.10 263.10 0.58 5.46 0.34 1.03 including 1123.50 1227.00 103.50 0.54 5.05 0.43 1.10 B GS-23-173-W2 CS-600 105.00 358.50 253.50 0.48 5.09 0.32 0.91 including 166.50 312.00 145.50 0.45 6.63 0.42 1.02 DS5 397.50 510.00 112.50 1.33 3.40 0.05 1.42 including 453.00 471.00 18.00 3.15 1.46 0.01 3.18 A GS-23-174 CS-600 879.00 1092.00 213.00 0.89 13.32 0.36 1.45 including 1014.00 1086.00 72.00 1.30 23.34 0.40 2.01 Hole was terminated prior to reaching target depth All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1800/oz, Ag: $20/oz, Cu: $3.5/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release September 27, 2023

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (o) Dip (o) Depth (m) 117+00 NE GS-23-168-W2 428725.7 6273503.2 1060.9 290 -57 1230 A GS-23-171 428933.0 6273444.6 1398.4 318 -60 1794 C GS-23-172 429355.0 6273556.4 1228.4 320 -59 1104 B GS-23-173 429032.6 6273665.6 1498.8 332 -74 1277.1 B GS-23-173-W1 428941.4 6273864.1 625.9 345 -77 193 B GS-32-173-W2 428941.1 6273865.0 622.0 344 -77 558 A GS-23-174 429025.2 6273657.5 1498.4 275 -79 1167

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of Tudor Gold.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March 2023 News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEq grading 1.13 g/t AuEq (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEq grading 0.98 g/t AuEq (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEq and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEq. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEq grading 1.10 g/t AuEq (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEq grading 1.19 g/t AuEq (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

