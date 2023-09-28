Ceres Greenhouse Solutions and Rabensteiner Join Forces to Elevate Glass House Architecture in North America and Beyond

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, a company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of efficient greenhouse design, proudly announces an exciting partnership with Rabensteiner, a renowned European leader in glasshouse innovation. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of glass architecture, delivering cutting-edge solutions to the North American and international markets.

Jacky's Glashaus

Restaurant and event space in Germany designed by Rabensteiner

What the Partnership Means:

Ceres Greenhouse Solutions and Rabensteiner are poised to redefine glass architecture by offering a captivating array of energy-efficient structures. Glass house architecture refers to a style of architectural design and construction in which glass is prominently used as a primary building material to create transparent or translucent structures. As opposed to a "greenhouse", a "glass house" is mainly intended to be a space for people, the greenery being secondary. From enchanting atriums to serene conservatories, to vibrant solariums, and versatile community spaces ideal for restaurants and community centers, this partnership promises architectural wonders that harmonize with nature. Rabensteiner will provide top-tier materials, while Ceres will contribute with both passive-solar design considerations and proprietary HVAC solutions, ensuring the energy-efficiency of these glasshouses.

About Rabensteiner:

Rabensteiner is synonymous with smart, growth-driving solutions. Committed to "handshake quality," they deliver transparent consulting and expert planning, enabling the creation of greenhouses and garden centers that open new business perspectives. As market and technology leaders in Europe, Rabensteiner excels in developing innovative and excellent glass houses for diverse purposes, all while striving for sustainability.

About Ceres Greenhouse Solutions:

Ceres, inspired by the Roman Goddess of Agriculture, is more than just a greenhouse company. They are a dedicated team of engineers, architects, builders, plant experts, designers, and innovators. Ceres customizes every system using premium materials and equipment, with tailored environmental controls, to meet the unique climate needs of growers. They accompany their clients every step of the way, from structural and mechanical greenhouse design to offering growing data for commercial greenhouse operations, ensuring their clients' success in making the world a greener place.

Quotes about the Partnership:

"Driven by our shared passion to redefine greenhouses and interpret glass architecture in an innovative way, we look forward to working with Ceres to create breathtaking spaces where nature and architecture seamlessly merge," remarks Klaus Wierer, CEO of Rabensteiner.

"We are excited to take our partnership with the Italian greenhouse manufacturer, Rabensteiner, to the next level by bringing glass house solutions to the North American and International market. Rabensteiner's elegant glass houses together with Ceres' engineering driven architecture and climate solutions are a perfect match for glasshouses designed for people and plants," states Marc Plinke, founder of Ceres Greenhouse Solutions.

Contact Information

Haley Liddell

Marketing Specialist

haley@ceresgs.com

7209615961

SOURCE: Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787876/ceres-greenhouse-solutions-and-rabensteiner-join-forces-to-elevate-glass-house-architecture-in-north-america-and-beyond