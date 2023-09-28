The PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Celebrates 15 Years of Support for Arts and Culture Through PNC Arts Alive

Philadelphia, Delaware, Southern New Jersey organizations to receive $1 million in latest grant funding cycle

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / PNC celebrated 15 years of making arts and cultural programs more accessible through PNC Arts Alive with the announcement of the initiative's latest grant recipients. A total of $1 million will be awarded to nearly two dozen local arts organizations in the current grant cycle.

Funded projects highlight various cultural traditions and art forms from their earliest roots to contemporary culture.

Programs include celebrations of African American art, dance and film, community festivals in the heart of Philadelphia's Chinatown, theatrical productions spanning continents, culturally informed artmaking and more.

"It's amazing to see what the PNC Arts Alive initiative has delivered for our region's arts and cultural organizations, and our neighbors throughout the past 15 years," said Joe Meterchick, PNC regional president for Philadelphia, Delaware and Southern New Jersey. "The current cycle of Arts Alive grant recipients represents not only a diverse range of programming but also the amazing cultural influences that make our region a terrific place to live, work and play. We look forward to gathering with our neighbors and welcome everyone to join us and be a part of art."

With the latest funding cycle, the impact of the PNC Arts Alive initiative in the region has resulted in:

More than $15 million in funding to local arts and culture organizations;

A total of 300 programs supported; and

Accessible programming that reached more than two million community members.

PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year initiative of PNC and the PNC Foundation dedicated to supporting visual and performing arts groups with the goal of increasing arts access and engagement in new and innovative ways. The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. For more information, visit www.pncartsalive.com.

2023 GRANT RECIPIENTS

PHILADELPHIA, SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY, DELAWARE

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Asian Arts Initiative

Barnes Foundation

BlackStar Projects

The Clay Studio

Da Vinci Art Alliance

Delaware Art Museum

Expressive Path

FringeArts

Grand Opera House

Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

Mann Center for the Performing Arts

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

Peoples Light & Theatre Co.

Perkins Center for the Arts

Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts

PHILADANCO: Philadelphia Dance Company

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Samuel S. Fleisher Art Memorial Inc.

Taller Puertorriqueño, Inc.

Theatre Horizon

Walnut Street Theater

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center Inc.

