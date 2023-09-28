Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 18:01
Sleap.io Launches World's First Web3 Hotel Booking Platform

DJ Sleap.io Launches World's First Web3 Hotel Booking Platform 

Camino network 
Sleap.io Launches World's First Web3 Hotel Booking Platform 
28-Sep-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY CAMINO NETWORK 
Zurich, Switzerland | September 27, 2023 06:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Pioneering the Future of Travel and Hospitality 
In celebration of World Tourism Day, Sleap.io is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Web3 hotel 
booking platform. Taking a leap into the future of travel, Sleap.io seamlessly incorporates cutting edge decentralized 
technology and cryptocurrency to deliver an unparalleled game changing user experience. 
User-Focused Booking Simplified 
Sleap.io, users can effortlessly connect their cryptocurrency wallets with popular options like Metamask and Coinbase 
Wallet to access exclusive user rates. When users initiate a search for accommodation, the platform goes a step beyond 
the conventional booking process by minting the request into a unique non fungible token (NFT). Every completed booking 
is also minted into its own unique NFT, offering not just a confirmation but the promise of future transferability and 
additional layers of utility. This innovative approach allows hotels and partners to respond with personalized real 
time offers to Sleap.io users. 
Web3 in Travel: Just the Tip of the Iceberg 
The integration of Web3 technology into the travel industry is still in its early stages, but recent initiatives by 
major airlines like Lufthansa and Etihad signify that a larger transformation is underway. With specialized blockchains 
like Camino Network focusing solely on travel, it's evident that we're only at the beginning of this monumental shift. 
Michael Ros, the Founder of Sleap.io, shares his thoughts, stating, "Being the pioneering hotel booking platform 
operating on the blockchain fills me with immense pride. However, it's not merely about being the first; it's about our 
commitment to excelling in this emerging Web3 era. The adoption of Web3 is rapidly gaining momentum, and we are 
enthusiastic about leading the way in this industry-wide evolution." 
Industry Recognition and Financial Backing 
In July, Sleap.io successfully closed an investment round featuring prominent investors such as Falkensteiner Ventures, 
Next Floor, Ralf Usbeck, and Tectris.vc. Alongside this financial backing, the platform has been honored with several 
accolades, including winning the Epic Web3 Awards in June. Sleap.io is also in the running for Europe's Top Web3 
Startups at European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona and has been nominated for the Travolution Award, further 
solidifying its standing in both the Web3 and travel industries. 
Strategic Partnerships: A New Milestone for Web3 
An influx of high profile partnership announcements in Q4 of 2023. Sleap.io is not just forming alliances but is 
strategically embedding itself within the larger Web3 ecosystem. The platform is partnering with some of the largest 
Web3 companies and communities, creating building blocks for a robust, interconnected Web3 network. 
Blockchain's Role in Disrupting Costs 
By harnessing blockchain technology, Sleap.io substantially reduces transactional fees and commissions, traditionally 
as high as 15-30% of the average booking value. The platform is built on the Camino Network blockchain, which is 
tailored for the travel industry and offers high cost-effectiveness. Thanks to the decentralized nature of 
cryptocurrency, the need for traditional banking systems is eliminated, resulting in significant cost savings for 
travelers. This financial innovation underscores Sleap.io's commitment to providing a more affordable and transparent 
booking experience. 
Advanced Personalization Through AI 
Set for a Q1 2024 release, Sleap.io will introduce an AI driven feature that provides travelers with highly 
personalized hotel recommendations based on user preferences. Dynamic photo sorting will enrich the visual journey, 
with continuous learning algorithms refining the user booking experience over time. 
Unveiling Market Potential 
As the global hospitality market reached nearly 4.7 trillion U.S. dollars in 2023 and is forecast to grow to 5.8 
trillion U.S. dollars by 2027, the opportunities for Sleap.io are monumental. With projections indicating that the 
number of crypto wallet users will reach 1 billion by 2025, Sleap.io is ideally situated to cater to a high spending, 
tech savvy demographic. 
Conclusion 
Sleap.io is not just offering a new way to book hotels; it's revolutionizing the entire experience of travel. By 
creating a user centric, efficient, and hyper personalized ecosystem, Sleap.io is at the forefront of redefining how 
the world engages with travel and hospitality. 
 
About Sleap.io 
Sleap.io is the start of a new travel era with the world's first web3 hotel booking platform. Through cryptocurrency 
wallet integration and NFT booking, Sleap.io provides exclusive user rates and personalized offers. Backed by prominent 
investors and industry recognition, Sleap.io is strategically partnering within the Web3 ecosystem. Built on the Camino 
Network, Sleap.io aims to reduce middlemen elevating the high costs imposed on hotels and customers, enhance 
personalization with AI, and capitalize on a growing market to redefine travel for the tech-savvy user. 
Website: 
 https://sleap.io 
Social media links: 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/sleap_io 
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/sleap-io 
About Camino Network 
 Camino Network is the travel industry blockchain and is backed by more than 150 industry supporters and CHF 10 million 
in funding. Camino Network is fueled by the Camino token, it provides the global travel industry with a versatile 
network to expand current business models and to create new touristic products that will delight travelers and business 
partners. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Sleap.io 
 
Michael Ros 
 
ros@sleap.io 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737307 28-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
