CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: SIF) today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended June 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Results

Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 1.9% to $21.9 million, compared with $21.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.6 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.46) per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

EBITDA was $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $(0.9) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.9 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Year to Date Results

Net sales in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 decreased 4.4% to $62.4 million, compared with $65.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $(5.6) million, or $(0.94) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $(2.7) million, or $(0.47) per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

EBITDA was $0.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared with $2.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $1.8 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.8) million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Other Highlights

CEO Peter W. Knapper stated, " We are pleased that with this filing we are now back to current with SEC requirements and nearly recovered from the cyber event we experienced at the end of Q1. As of June 30, backlog increased year over year $69.4M to $122.8M, reflecting improvements in the markets that we serve as well as new wins for the business. We remain focused on serving our customers as we profitably grow our business."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as supplements to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. SIFCO Industries, Inc. believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

Forward-Looking Language

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, concerns with or threats of, or the consequences of, pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including COVID-19, competition and other uncertainties the Company, its customers, and the industry in which they operate have experienced and continue to experience, detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be accessed through the Company's website: www.sifco.com, or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website: www.sec.gov.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets. The processes and services include forging, heat-treating, coating, and machining.

Third Quarter ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 21,853 $ 21,454 $ 62,394 $ 65,269 Cost of goods sold 18,375 21,080 55,935 63,427 Gross profit 3,478 374 6,459 1,842 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,388 2,821 10,517 9,037 Amortization of intangible assets 63 62 187 252 Gain on disposal of operating assets (3 ) - - (2 ) Operating income (loss) 30 (2,509 ) (4,245 ) (7,445 ) Interest expense, net 305 146 919 453 Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (5,106 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net 1 (7 ) 11 2 Other expense (income), net 323 23 287 (45 ) Loss before income tax benefit (599 ) (2,671 ) (5,462 ) (2,749 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 35 (3 ) 128 (29 ) Net loss $ (634 ) $ (2,668 ) $ (5,590 ) $ (2,720 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average number of common shares (basic) 5,940 5,840 5,925 5,827 Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted) 5,940 5,840 5,925 5,827

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 598 $ 1,174 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $137 and $111, respectively 20,197 16,515 Contract assets 9,019 10,172 Inventories, net 10,610 8,969 Refundable income taxes 97 97 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,176 1,851 Total current assets 41,697 38,778 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,387 39,272 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 14,567 15,167 Intangible assets, net 333 477 Goodwill 3,493 3,493 Other assets 79 79 Total assets $ 97,556 $ 97,266 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,394 $ 4,379 Revolver 14,948 11,163 Short-term operating lease liabilities 847 792 Accounts payable 11,469 10,387 Accrued liabilities 6,173 5,868 Total current liabilities 38,831 32,589 Long-term debt, net of current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 2,994 3,508 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of short-term 14,203 14,786 Deferred income taxes, net - 137 Pension liability 4,789 4,812 Other long-term liabilities 676 744 Shareholders' equity: Serial preferred shares, no par value, authorized 1,000 shares - - Common shares, par value $1 per share, authorized 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 6,107 at June 30, 2023 and 6,040 at September 30, 2022 6,107 6,040 Additional paid-in capital 11,541 11,387 Retained earnings 26,366 31,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,951 ) (8,693 ) Total shareholders' equity 36,063 40,690 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 97,556 $ 97,266

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is certain financial information based on the Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. References to "EBITDA" mean earnings (losses) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and references to "Adjusted EBITDA" mean EBITDA plus, as applicable for each relevant period, certain adjustments as set forth in the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they are useful indicators for evaluating operating performance and liquidity, including the Company's ability to incur and service debt and it uses EBITDA to evaluate prospective acquisitions. Although the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the reasons noted above, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools has limitations. Therefore, reviewers of the Company's financial information should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on indebtedness;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

The omission of the amortization expense associated with the Company's intangible assets further limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; and

Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA includes the payment of taxes, which is a necessary element of operations.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the Company to invest in the growth of its businesses. Management compensates for these limitations by not viewing EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation and specifically by using other GAAP measures, such as net income (loss), net sales, and operating income (loss), to measure operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and neither should be considered as an alternative to net loss or cash flow from operations determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (634 ) $ (2,668 ) $ (5,590 ) $ (2,720 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,623 1,590 4,820 4,800 Interest expense, net 305 146 919 453 Income tax expense (benefit) 35 (3 ) 128 (29 ) EBITDA 1,329 (935 ) 277 2,504 Adjustments: Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net (1) 1 (7 ) 11 2 Other expense (income), net (2) 295 (46 ) 149 (114 ) Gain on disposal of assets (3) (3 ) - - (2 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (4) - - - (5,106 ) Equity compensation (5) 85 4 292 309 Pension settlement expense (6) 78 69 78 69 LIFO impact (7) (73 ) 202 (272 ) 586 IT incident costs, net (8) 182 - 1,269 - Strategic alternative expense (9) 29 - 29 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,923 $ (713 ) $ 1,833 $ (1,752 )

(1) Represents the gain or loss from changes in the exchange rates between the functional currency and the foreign currency in which the transaction is denominated. (2) Represents miscellaneous non-operating income or expense, such as pension costs and foreign energy tax credits. (3) Represents the difference between the proceeds from the sale of operating equipment and the carrying value shown on the Company's books or asset impairment of long-lived assets. (4) Represents the gain on extinguishment of debt and interest for the amount forgiven by the SBA as it relates to the PPP loan. (5) Represents the equity-based compensation expense recognized by the Company under the 2016 Plan due to granting of awards, awards not vesting and/or forfeitures. (6) Represents expense incurred by its defined benefit pension plans related to settlement of pension obligations. (7) Represents the change in the reserve for inventories for which cost is determined using the last-in, first-out ("LIFO") method. (8) Represents incremental information technology costs as it relates to the cybersecurity incident and loss on insurance recovery. (9) Represents expense related to evaluation of strategic alternatives.

Reference to the above activities can be found in the consolidated financial statements included in Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contacts

SIFCO Industries, Inc.

Thomas R. Kubera, 216-881-8600

www.sifco.com