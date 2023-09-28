Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 18:04
Ramp adds support for Casper Network

DJ Ramp adds support for Casper Network 

Ramp 
Ramp adds support for Casper Network 
28-Sep-2023 / 17:32 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY RAMP 
London, England | September 27, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 Ramp Network, a financial technology company building payment rails connecting crypto to the global financial system, 
has added support for Casper Network, the decentralized platform renowned for its enterprise-grade scalability and 
security. This exciting collaboration will further simplify the process of purchasing crypto on the Casper platform, 
enabling users to effortlessly buy crypto using fiat currencies. 
"This collaboration with Ramp Network underscores our commitment to provide user-friendly experiences,expand 
accessibility and foster broader adoption" said Alizee Carli, Executive Director in charge of Ecosystem Development at 
Casper Association. "By combining our robust blockchain infrastructure with Ramp's intuitive fiat<>crypto gateway, 
we're ensuring that our community can transact with ease, security, and speed." 
With Ramp's seamless integration, users can purchase crypto on Casper's platform directly using bank transfers or other 
fiat payment methods, without needing any third-party exchanges. The integration allows new users, even those 
unfamiliar with the cryptocurrency ecosystem, to easily access and engage with the Casper platform. 
The security of user transactions is a top priority for both Casper and Ramp Network. This collaboration further 
emphasizes the importance of safeguarding user transactions and data. Transactions will be faster and more efficient, 
thanks to the combined capabilities of both networks. 
Jose Atalaya, Geo Expansion & Ecosystem Manager at Ramp remarked, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Casper, one of 
the most innovative and reliable platforms in the blockchain space. Together, we are making crypto more accessible to 
everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction." 
The integration is live, with both teams already worked closely to ensure a smooth and successful launch. 
 
About Casper Network 
The Casper Association is the not-for-profit, Switzerland-domiciled organization responsible for overseeing the network 
and supporting its organic evolution and continued decentralization. By seamlessly integrating with existing technology 
stacks, Casper empowers both small and large organizations to harness the full potential of blockchain technology and 
create solutions that address real-world challenges. Utilizing open web standards, Casper enables the rapid development 
of cutting-edge blockchain applications. 
For more information, please visit: https://casper.network 
 
About Ramp 
Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the 
crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core 
on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 
150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting 
between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with 
the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank 
transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Leora Schreiber 
 
pr@marketacross.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737343 28-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
