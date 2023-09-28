Nanterre, 28 September 2023

VINCI wins a contract to set up electric vehicle charging stations in Germany

A network of ultra-fast* charging station in the Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig areas

A 12-year contract to acquire land then instal and operate 106 stations

Total investment in excess of €200 million

The German Ministry for Digital and Transport has awarded VINCI Concessions three contracts under the Deutschlandnetz Regional programme to develop ultra-fast charging stations throughout the country.

The investment associated with the three contracts amounts to approximately €200 million - subsidised in part by the concession-granting authority - and covers 828 charging points* at 106 stations in the Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig areas.

VINCI Concessions, through eliso, its subsidiary specialised in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Germany, will be tasked with acquiring land, installing the stations and operating them for 12 years. The first one is set to open in 2024. VINCI Concessions will be able to draw on the expertise of VINCI Energies (Omexom) in Germany for electrical works, including the installation of charging stations.



This new contract has stepped up VINCI Concessions' development in the electric mobility infrastructure sector. VINCI Concessions is already active in Germany through its subsidiary VINCI Highways, the leading motorway operator in the country with five public-private partnerships adding up to more than 200 km of motorways and federal roads currently in operation or under construction.

* 400 kW power rating, currently the highest standard for high-power charging points.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

