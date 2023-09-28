SkySwitch Releases a New UC Client to Its White-Label UCaaS Reseller Platform

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / SkySwitch, the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS provider, announced today the release of a new full-featured UC client which is tightly integrated with the core SkySwitch UCaaS platform and delivers all the features that businesses need to stay connected with their customers and team.

The SkySwitch UC client is available for both web and desktop with mobile functionality becoming available by end of year. The UC Client enables white-label partners to provide rock-solid voice calling with minimal support needed. It also delivers desirable collaboration, presence, contact management, business texting, and optional virtual fax features that are not available with audio-only softphones and provides a superior demo experience to help our resellers win more customer deals.

"Our white-label partners primarily serve small-to-medium-sized organizations that use their phones as a key part of their business. More and more of these companies are supporting remote/hybrid workers or on-the-go employees who need to stay connected without losing features and capabilities. A robust and easy-to-use UC client is a must-have," stated Michael Spiceland, Director of Product Management at SkySwitch. "We worked with our partners to develop a comprehensive feature set and intuitive user experience that meet the day-to-day needs of those businesses, which are their customers, and how they actually use their communications."

For more information about how to become a White-Label UCaaS partner of SkySwitch, visit www.skyswitch.com.

###

ABOUT SKYSWITCH

SkySwitch is the leading US-based white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider offering MSPs, VARs, telecom agents, interconnect ISPs and WISPs, a cloud-based voice platform to brand as their own. With a thorough onboarding process, we educate you on everything you need to know to start selling the most in-demand solution for a hybrid workforce. SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth

Chief Marketing Officer

pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: SkySwitch Public Relations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788411/skyswitch-releases-a-new-uc-client-to-its-white-label-ucaas-reseller-platform