IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM

IGEA Pharma N.V.: Convening notice and Agenda "Annual Shareholder Meeting" IGEA Pharma N.V.



28-Sep-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Convening notice



28 SEPTEMBER 2023



Dear Shareholder,

The board of directors (the "Board") of IGEA Pharma N.V. (the "Company") hereby invites you to attend the Annual General Meeting on 09.11.2023 (the "AGM") that will take place at Tribes Amsterdam South Axis FOZ, Gustav Mahlerlaan 308, 1082 ME Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The meeting will start at 14:00 hours CEST and is to be attended physically.

Registration will start at 13:00 hours CEST.

The Board hereby convenes this AGM. The Company urges all shareholders to attend the meeting in person (or by proxy). Shareholders will have the possibility to vote manually or by proxy, and they will have the possibility to ask questions about the agenda items (i) during the AGM and (ii) prior to the AGM by submitting questions up to 72 hours prior to the AGM.



The convening notice, the agenda and the explanatory notes are available for inspection on

our website at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/.

Furthermore, these items can be obtained free of charge (i) by e-mail

at proxyvoting@kempen.nl; or by e-mail at info@igeapharma.nl.



1 Agenda



1. Opening

2. Approval Annual Report 2022 (voting item)

3. Proposal to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year 2022 (voting item)

4. Proposal for discharge of liability of the members of the Board of Directors and officers (voting item)

5. Proposal of an audit firm

6. Update on the appeal against the decision of SIX

7. Closing



2 Record date



You are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM if you have these rights on 12 October 2023 after close of trading and processing of all settlements (the "Record Date") and are registered as such in one of the registers designated by the Board, provided that you have registered to attend the AGM in accordance with the provisions set forth below.



3 Registration



If you wish to attend the AGM by proxy, you must notify Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. by email to proxyvoting@kempen.nl through your bank or stockbroker (the "Intermediaries"). Notification can take place as of the date hereof, but no later than 2 November 2023, 16:00 hours CEST. The Intermediaries must provide Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. with a statement mentioning (i) the number of shares held by each of the shareholders on the Record Date on

whose behalf they make the registration and (ii) as per shareholder, for which number of shares registration for the meeting is requested.



4 Voting by proxy



If you wish to have yourself represented at the AGM by a proxy holder, you may - in addition to registering for the AGM as described above - grant a proxy to either (i) any employee of Computershare Netherlands B.V., as independent third party, or (ii) another person, to vote at the AGM on your behalf. The duly signed proxy instrument needs to be received by no later than 2 November 2023, 16:00 hours CEST at Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., Beethovenstraat 300, 1077 WZ Amsterdam and e-mail to proxyvoting@kempen.nl or to info@igeapharma.nl. A proxy form is available at the bottom.



5 Submission of questions before or during the AGM



Shareholders attending the AGM have the possibility to send questions about the agenda items addressed to the General Meeting up to 72 hours prior to the AGM via e-mail to info@igeapharma.nl. The Company will address these questions either before the AGM on its website, or during the AGM, possibly in a bundled form. The answers to these questions will be published on the website of the Company. There is also a possibility to submit questions during the AGM. The Chairman of the meeting may further determine this in the interest of the order the meeting. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact the Company at the Company's Offices at info@igeapharma.nl.



6 Issued capital and voting rights of the Company



At the day of this notice, the Company has an issued share capital of EUR 3,467,141.42 consisting of 337,030,142 ordinary shares and 9,684,000 treasury shares, each having a nominal value of EUR 0.01 The Company does not hold ordinary shares in its own capital. Therefore, the total number of voting rights at the day of this notice amounts to 337,030,142.



Hoofddorp, 28 September 2023

The Board of Directors



Explanatory notes



Agenda item 2 & 3:



Approval Annual Report 2022 and proposal to adopt the annual accounts for financial year 2022



The Company's Annual Report 2022 has been made available on the Company's website https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/financial-reports/ and at the office address of the Company.



End of Inside Information