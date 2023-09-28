Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.09.2023 | 19:18
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHSC Plc - Update re Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 28

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Update re Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that further to its announcement on the result of the Annual General Meeting on the 28 September 2023, the results of the poll vote is reported as follows in accordance with Section 341 of the UK Companies Act of 2006:

Resolution

For

Against

Withheld

Total votes cast

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

  1. Ordinary Resolution - to receive and adopt the Annual Report and Accounts

5,390,274

81.19

1,249,057

18.81

0

6,639,331

2. Ordinary Resolution - to declare a final dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share

6,639,331

100.00

0

0.00

0

6,639,331

3. Ordinary Resolution - to re-elect Graham Webb as a Director

5,390,274

81.19

1,249,057

18.81

0

6,639,331

4. Ordinary Resolution - to reappoint Crowe UK LLP as auditors and authorise their remuneration

6,616,331

99.65

23,000

0.35

23,000

6,639,331

5. Ordinary Resolution - To authorise the Directors to allot shares

6,616,931

99.66

22,400

0.34

0

6,639,331

6. Special Resolution - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights

6,606,931

99.51

32,400

0.49

0

6,639,331

7. Special Resolution - To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own Ordinary shares.

6,639,331

100.00

0

0.00

0

6,639,331


Notes:

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of the votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Total Voting Rights

The Company's issued share capital consists of 11,034,237 Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares), and the Company holds 812,782 Ordinary Shares in treasury with no voting rights attached. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 11,034,237.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King Tel: 01622 717 700

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.


