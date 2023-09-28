Seraxis, Inc.: Seraxis to Provide Oral Update on Its Pancreatic Organoid Candidate for Functional Cure of T1D at the 59th Annual Meeting of the EASD

Dr. William Rust will give an oral presentation on Seraxis' proprietary technology for the production of therapeutic pancreatic organoids from pancreas-derived stem cells, as well as review initial diabetes model data of functional cure of Type 1 Diabetes. Seraxis' presentation, entitled "Stem-cell Derived Islets for Treating Diabetes", will be delivered in the session entitled "Transplantation of Islet and Stem Cells Today and Tomorrow".

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Seraxis, Inc., a regenerative medicine company developing a pancreatic organoid cure to transform the lives of patients with Type 1 and insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes, today announced that the European Association for the Study of Diabetes has selected Seraxis to present an oral discussion entitled "Stem-cell derived islets for Treating Diabetes" at the EASD 59th Annual Meeting in Hamburg. Seraxis CEO Dr. William Rust will be speaking in the 12:30-1:30 p.m. (CET) Short Oral Event A on Tuesday, October 3.

The accepted abstract summarizes Seraxis' development of a novel human immortal stem cell line generated from a consented donor pancreas that differentiates to organoids resembling human islets in morphology, distribution and function of hormone expressing cells. In the mouse model of STZ induced Type 1 Diabetes, organoid implantation resulted in glycemic control 3-4 weeks post-implant. This is the first description of a novel, non-embryonic, non-iPSC cell bank with the potential for clinical benefit.

ABOUT SERAXIS

Seraxis is bringing transformative cures to millions of people worldwide struggling with the management and life-threatening complications of insulin-dependent diabetes.

Seraxis' lead program, SR-02, is a novel, off-the-shelf pancreatic organoid therapy slated to enter clinical testing with immunosuppressive therapy in 2024 in patients with severe recurrent hypoglycemia. A follow-on diabetes program, SR-03, is a version of the Seraxis organoid altered to be unrecognized by the immune system for the broader indication of insulin-dependent patients without chronic immune suppression.

Seraxis' underlying proprietary technology enables the creation of a pipeline of novel stem cell-derived therapies originating from single donated organs for other indications. The company's lead therapeutic program, SR-02, is manufactured from a stem cell line derived from a human donor pancreas. These cells preferentially re-differentiate into organoids containing all the endocrine cells of the native pancreatic islet, and with safety, potency, and manufacturing advantages over embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cells.

Seraxis manufactures its best-in-class therapeutic organoids using scalable, clinically compliant processes in its cGMP facility located in Maryland's I-270 Biotech Corridor.

