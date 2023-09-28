Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2023 | 21:14
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Online Jeweler, Ritani, Sparkles With Exclusive Engagement Ring Setting Sale

This is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate love, commitment, and the joy of embarking on a lifelong journey together.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Ritani, a renowned name in the world of fine jewelry, is thrilled to announce an exclusive engagement ring setting sale, offering customers a chance to save 25% on their dream ring settings. The promotion, which runs through Wednesday, October 4th, 11:59 p.m. EDT, presents an exciting opportunity for couples to embark on their journey toward a lifetime of love with a touch of elegance and affordability.

Ritani Engagement Rings

With Ritani's commitment to providing exceptional quality and stunning craftsmanship, this limited-time offer allows soon-to-be-engaged couples to celebrate their love story with a dazzling selection of engagement ring settings. This sale comes just in time for those planning unforgettable proposals during the upcoming holiday season or marking a special anniversary.

Key Promotion Details:

25% Savings: Customers can enjoy a significant 25% discount on their chosen engagement ring setting. This discount is automatically applied at checkout, so no promotion code is needed.

Exclusions Apply: The discount applies exclusively to engagement ring settings and does not extend to center diamonds. Additionally, Two-Stone Engagement Ring Settings, loose diamonds, wedding rings, jewelry, and custom-designed pieces are excluded from this promotion.

Stand-Alone Offer: This fantastic promotion cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, promotions, or codes unless explicitly stated. It's a standalone opportunity to seize remarkable savings.

Eligible Items Only: The promotion is applicable only to eligible items and cannot be applied to taxes, shipping, or any other additional charges that may apply. Customers are encouraged to explore Ritani's extensive collection of engagement ring settings to find their perfect match.

Ritani understands the importance of choosing an engagement ring that reflects a couple's unique love story and style. With this exclusive promotion, they aim to make this significant milestone even more special by offering high-quality settings.

How to Take Advantage of the Promotion:

Customers eager to embrace this incredible offer can visit the Ritani website and explore their wide range of engagement ring settings. The 25% discount will be automatically applied to eligible items at checkout, making the shopping experience seamless and enjoyable.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788400/online-jeweler-ritani-sparkles-with-exclusive-engagement-ring-setting-sale

