Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
28.09.23
21:33 Uhr
11,590 Euro
+0,035
+0,30 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,53011,69022:33
11,55011,66022:00
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2023 | 22:14
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: The Science of Agronomic Design: A Sustainable Year Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / CNH Industrial's latest story in the A Sustainable Year series discusses the benefits of agronomic design and soil maintenance being done by its brand, Case IH. In the article, the balance between optimizing maximum yield and maintaining environmental sustainability is addressed, as well as pointing to the seven pillars of agronomy: crop protection, harvest quality, crop residue management, soil tilth, seedbed conditions, seed placement accuracy and plant food availability.

An accompanying interview with Dr. Jonathan D. Witter, Chair of the Horticulture Division and Associate Professor of Agronomy at Ohio State University, spotlights agronomy's role in addressing the challenge of sustainably producing enough food for a growing global population.

At CNH Industrial, sustainability stewardship is one of its many strategic priorities. By examining the ways its brands can bring about crop yield advantages while also supporting environmental goals, the company maintains its commitment to that priority.

Read the story here: https://bit.ly/CNH_AgronomicDesign

Case IH's Agronomic Design team works with farmers to ensure the best possible yield from their harvest, with the most efficient use of resources

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788496/the-science-of-agronomic-design-a-sustainable-year-story

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
