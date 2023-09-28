Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Wins Competitive RFP, Signs Contract with Alberta Health Services

Cloud DX can now deliver digital Remote Patient Monitoring (dRPM) solutions to clients via Hospitals and via the Central Zone Primary Care Network in Alberta.

Cloud DX is the winner of a competitive Request For Proposal (RFP) to provide digital Remote Patient Monitoring (dRPM) hardware and services to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

AHS is Canada's first and largest provincewide, integrated health system, responsible for delivering to health services to more than 4.4 million people.

Cloud DX works with AHS to enable remote monitoring of patients at various sites for use cases that include chronic disease management, post-surgical recovery at home, and general medical virtual hospital care.

This new contract has a duration of 2 years with a 1-year renewal option. It is Cloud DX's 21st contract or contract extension to be announced in 2023, vs 28 in all of 2022.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of Remote Patient Monitoring services as part of the Cloud DX Connected HealthTM Virtual Care Platform is pleased to announce that it has been selected through a competitive RFP process as a provider of digital Remote Patient Monitoring (dRPM) products and services to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

AHS has deployed the Cloud DX Connected HealthTM platform since May 2020, under a series of contracts signed during and after the COVID pandemic. Now, Cloud DX has won the competitive RFP to continue as a provider of dRPM devices and services to the provincial health authority.

Digital Remote Patient Monitoring is used generally to support outcomes for patients with complex chronic conditions that include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF) and comorbidities including hypertension, obesity, and diabetes.

Connected Health by Cloud DX includes our award-winning, patient facing mobile application, easy-to-use Health Canada licensed medical devices, smart software that gathers data from and connects to each patient at home, and comprehensive clinical workflows that improve both the efficiency of care delivery and healthcare outcomes for patients.

Clients across North America now deploy Cloud DX Connected Health for chronic disease management, post-surgical monitoring, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes, and palliative care use cases.

dRPM using Cloud DX Connected Health has been shown, most recently in the peer-reviewed PCV-RAM-1 study, to dramatically reduce post-surgical medication errors, severe pain scores, ER visits and hospital readmissions.

According to official stats from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (www.cihi.ca) Patient Cost Estimator, exacerbation of chronic conditions resulted in over 11,000 hospital admissions in Alberta in 2021 averaging approx. 7 days each.

Recent research, including a series of studies at Hamilton Health Sciences in Hamilton ON, has shown that dRPM using Cloud DX Connected Health can reduce the average length of a hospital admission by 1.9 days on average.

Cloud DX is SOC 2 compliant and meets or exceeds Alberta Health Information Act (HIA) privacy and security regulations protecting personal health information.

This is the 21st contract or extension announced so far in 2023 by Cloud DX vs 28 contracts / extensions announced in all of 2022.

Robert Kaul, Founder and CEO of Cloud DX stated. "Cloud DX is very pleased to have been awarded this competitive dRPM contract with Alberta Health Services. Combined with the recently announced contract awards from Alberta Central Zone Primary Care Network and the Mohawk Medbuy shared services organization, Connected Health by Cloud DX is now, more than ever, the preferred dRPM solution for hospitals, physicians, community paramedics and provincial health authorities across Canada. With this announcement, our mission to make healthcare better for everyone in Canada takes another giant stride forward."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, winner of "2022 Top Innovator" from Canadian Business, a 2021 "Edison Award" winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and leading hospital procurement agent Mohawk Medbuy.

*Post-discharge after surgery Virtual Care with Remote Automated Monitoring-1 (PVC-RAM-1) technology versus standard care: randomized controlled trial. BMJ 2021:374:n2209 Sept 2021.

https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2209

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

À propos de Cloud DX

Accélérant les soins de santé virtuels, Cloud DX a pour mission d'améliorer les soins de santé pour tous. Notre plateforme de surveillance à distance des patients Connected HealthMC est utilisée par des entreprises de soins de santé et des équipes de soins partout en Amérique du Nord pour gérer virtuellement les maladies chroniques, permettre aux gens de vieillir chez eux et fournir des soins post-chirurgicaux de qualité hospitalière à domicile. Nos partenaires obtiennent de meilleurs résultats pour les soins de santé et les patients, réduisent le besoin d'hospitalisation ou de réadmission, et réduisent les coûts de prestation des soins de santé grâce à une utilisation plus efficace des ressources. Cloud DX est co-lauréate du prix Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, lauréate du prix Edison 2021, finaliste du concours « World Changing Idea » de Fast Company et un des dix plus importants fournisseurs de télésanté au Canada.

Site des relations avec les investisseurs de Cloud DX https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

La Bourse de croissance TSX et son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'assument aucune responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Tous les énoncés prospectifs sont assujettis à des risques et à des incertitudes, tels que ceux décrits dans les rapports périodiques de Medtronic déposés auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission. Les résultats réels peuvent sensiblement différer des résultats anticipés.

