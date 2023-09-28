Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Red Rock Life Sciences (RRLS), an innovator in creating and disseminating advanced beverage solutions, is pleased to announce the receipt of its first commercial shipment of de-cocainized coca extract from Power Leaves Corp.'s operations situated in Colombia.

This importation is a landmark development for Red Rock Life Sciences, showcasing its proficiency in utilizing the extract and essence of coca leaves and setting its products apart from traditional flavouring agents in the beverage sector. The company is set to delve into innovative formulations and product development, capitalizing on the distinctive properties of the coca extract.

CEO Andrew Lougheed stated, "Our strategic partnership with Power Leaves is a monumental step towards transforming the consumer beverage landscape with our unique initial products. Our innovative approach to flavoring and energy delivery uniquely positions us in the market, and we are enthusiastic about introducing this breakthrough to consumers."





Red Rock Life Sciences is proud of its collaboration with Power Leaves and looks forward to supplying formulations to enterprise-level beverage/alcohol companies looking to enhance their product lines. This collaboration reinforces Red Rock Life Sciences' industry presence and emphasizes its dedication to delivering superior consumer experiences.

Red Rock Life Sciences is committed to introducing products infused with de-cocainized coca extract to the Canadian market. With an ambition to lead in every market segment it penetrates, the company is focused on providing extraordinary experiences for its consumers.

