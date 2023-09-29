Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - The Tao Calligraphy Transformative Art Exhibition, held on September 21st, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, marked an intimate art gala that captivated art enthusiasts and those seeking a deeper connection with Tao Calligraphy. Hosted by Dr. & Master Sha, the event showcased artwork that transcends traditional artistry, offering a unique channel for personal transformation.





Dr. & Master Sha, Tao Grandmaster, Medical Doctor, Teacher, and Author



Tao Calligraphy is an extraordinary art form that merges the precision of Chinese calligraphy with wisdom spanning millennia. It distinguishes itself through the concept of "oneness writing," where the brush maintains contact with the parchment, transmitting the energy and wisdom from Tao-the source of all life.

As Master Sha often emphasizes, Tao Calligraphy provides a unique opportunity for individuals to harmonize their soul, heart, mind, and body. Owning a piece of Tao Calligraphy becomes a transformative journey, offering guidance on how to interact with the art, leading to profound transformation and rejuvenation across various aspects of life.

At the gala event, two Tao Calligraphies, Tao Ye Chang Sheng and Da Ai Tao Calligraphy, stood out, deeply resonating with attendees. Tao Ye Chang Sheng symbolizes blessings for flourishing careers and businesses by radiating love, light, and positivity. Da Ai Tao Calligraphy represents unconditional love, a force at the core of removing obstacles in various aspects of life.





Dr. & Master Sha Working on a Piece of Tao Calligraphy



The Tao Calligraphy Transformative Art Exhibition was not only a celebration of art but also a remarkable success in terms of sales. The exhibition generated an impressive revenue of C$3.9 million, with one artwork selling for a remarkable $500,000.

This overwhelming response underscores the profound appreciation that people have for Master Sha's artwork and the transformative potential it holds. Collectors and enthusiasts alike were drawn to the depth, energy, and beauty that each piece embodied.

The significant sales from this event will contribute to the promotion and advancement of Tao wisdom and practices, ensuring that more people worldwide can benefit from their transformative properties.

