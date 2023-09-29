Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2023 | 02:02
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WCS North America Partners With Vanta to Boost Security and Compliance Offerings for Clients

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / WCS North America, a leading professional services organization specializing in security-first cloud solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Vanta, the industry-leading trust management platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing customers with an all-encompassing security and compliance solution, streamlining their organizational priorities.

WCS + Vanta Partnership

WCS + Vanta Partnership
WCS North America partners with Vanta

By joining forces with Vanta, WCS aims to revolutionize the way businesses approach security and compliance. The partnership leverages the respective strengths of both organizations, combining WCS's expertise in automation and security with Vanta's cutting-edge compliance technology.

This collaboration arms our clients with the necessary resources and guidance to fortify their security posture, improve their development operations, and demonstrate trust in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

WCS and Vanta empower our clients to navigate complex regulatory requirements with ease.

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 5,000 companies, including Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health, and Quora, rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust-all in a way that's real-time and transparent.

WCS North America will integrate Vanta's platform into its service offerings as part of the partnership, enabling clients to automate compliance processes and monitor their security posture in real time. Vanta's platform is designed to streamline compliance with security and privacy frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, and other regulations, reducing the time, cost, and effort required to maintain compliance and bolster overall security.

WCS North America Quote

"We are delighted to embark on a collaborative journey with Vanta, expanding our joint capabilities to serve an even broader customer base," exclaimed Tiffani Westerman, CEO of WCS North America. "Our shared vision of delivering seamless security and compliance solutions is perfectly aligned. Together, we bring to market an end-to-end compliance journey that optimizes processes and enhances security measures for our valued clients."

Vanta Quote

"At Vanta, we put customers first and internet security at the core of our mission. We look forward to partnering with WCS North America to foster enhanced security and compliance practices within organizations through automation and continuous monitoring," said the Director of Channel Partners, Aaron Melear.

With WCS North America and Vanta, clients can prioritize their core business objectives and uphold a robust security aspect while simultaneously taking advantage of the latest digital solutions. Together, the companies can help businesses of all sizes navigate the ever-evolving terrain of security and compliance.

About WCS North America

WCS North America is a professional services company that excels in harnessing the power of cutting-edge cloud technology. Our team of expert-level cloud engineers specializes in comprehensive Automation and Security solutions. Designed to optimize and secure your business's digital framework, our services streamline your processes and protect against threats. Leveraging our extensive knowledge and state-of-the-art tools, we ensure your valuable assets are safeguarded while maximizing the potential of cloud technology.

Contact Information

Michael McMahon
VP Growth
mike@wcs-northamerica.com
613-698-7728

SOURCE: WCS North America

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788475/wcs-north-america-partners-with-vanta-to-boost-security-and-compliance-offerings-for-clients

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.