WCS North America Partners With Vanta to Boost Security and Compliance Offerings for Clients

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / WCS North America, a leading professional services organization specializing in security-first cloud solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Vanta, the industry-leading trust management platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing customers with an all-encompassing security and compliance solution, streamlining their organizational priorities.

WCS + Vanta Partnership

WCS North America partners with Vanta

By joining forces with Vanta, WCS aims to revolutionize the way businesses approach security and compliance. The partnership leverages the respective strengths of both organizations, combining WCS's expertise in automation and security with Vanta's cutting-edge compliance technology.

This collaboration arms our clients with the necessary resources and guidance to fortify their security posture, improve their development operations, and demonstrate trust in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

WCS and Vanta empower our clients to navigate complex regulatory requirements with ease.

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 5,000 companies, including Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health, and Quora, rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust-all in a way that's real-time and transparent.

WCS North America will integrate Vanta's platform into its service offerings as part of the partnership, enabling clients to automate compliance processes and monitor their security posture in real time. Vanta's platform is designed to streamline compliance with security and privacy frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, and other regulations, reducing the time, cost, and effort required to maintain compliance and bolster overall security.

WCS North America Quote

"We are delighted to embark on a collaborative journey with Vanta, expanding our joint capabilities to serve an even broader customer base," exclaimed Tiffani Westerman, CEO of WCS North America. "Our shared vision of delivering seamless security and compliance solutions is perfectly aligned. Together, we bring to market an end-to-end compliance journey that optimizes processes and enhances security measures for our valued clients."

Vanta Quote

"At Vanta, we put customers first and internet security at the core of our mission. We look forward to partnering with WCS North America to foster enhanced security and compliance practices within organizations through automation and continuous monitoring," said the Director of Channel Partners, Aaron Melear.

With WCS North America and Vanta, clients can prioritize their core business objectives and uphold a robust security aspect while simultaneously taking advantage of the latest digital solutions. Together, the companies can help businesses of all sizes navigate the ever-evolving terrain of security and compliance.

About WCS North America

WCS North America is a professional services company that excels in harnessing the power of cutting-edge cloud technology. Our team of expert-level cloud engineers specializes in comprehensive Automation and Security solutions. Designed to optimize and secure your business's digital framework, our services streamline your processes and protect against threats. Leveraging our extensive knowledge and state-of-the-art tools, we ensure your valuable assets are safeguarded while maximizing the potential of cloud technology.

Contact Information

Michael McMahon

VP Growth

mike@wcs-northamerica.com

613-698-7728

SOURCE: WCS North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788475/wcs-north-america-partners-with-vanta-to-boost-security-and-compliance-offerings-for-clients