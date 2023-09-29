CanXGold Mining Corp: Senior Secured Creditor Awarded Judgment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CXG)(OTC PINK:GDMRF)(FRANKFURT:3G8B), ("Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. dba Canxgold Mining Corp." or the "Company") the Company reports that the enforcement action by its senior secured creditor, RIVI Opportunity Fund LP ("RIVI") has resulted in RIVI being granted an order by the British Columbia Supreme Court (Vancouver Registry No. VLC-S-S-232758) against the Company and its subsidiaries, including the award of a judgment in the amount of USD$4,470,913.54 as of March 31, 2023 (plus interest) and approval of the appointment of a receiver or receiver-manager of all of the Company's assets, undertakings and properties.

The Company regrets that was not successful in its efforts to achieve an agreement with RIVI on a renewed and extended forbearance agreement. Having exhausted its available resources, and pending further direction from the Company's board of directors, management has suspended business operations.

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC.

Per: "Anonymous Director"

For further information, please contact:

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. - Corporate Communications: Tel: (604) 221-8936

