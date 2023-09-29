Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 03:31
Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Joins Seminar on Supply Chain Transformation in the Digital Era, Encourages E-Logistics Transformation

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Joins Seminar on Supply Chain Transformation in the Digital Era, 
Encourages E-Logistics Transformation 
 
[HONG KONG, September 22] - The Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is pleased to announce its 
participation in the Seminar "Empower the Logistics Industry and Hong Kong Enterprises to Implement Digital 
Transformation and Achieve Competency in Hong Kong", co-hosted by the Hong Kong Shippers' Council and Hong Kong 
Productivity Council. The seminar aims to explore the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital era and 
encourage the logistics industry to embrace e-commerce transformation. 
 
The digital era has brought about significant changes in the way businesses operate, particularly in the realm of 
e-commerce. As the logistics industry plays a crucial role in facilitating e-commerce operations, it is essential for 
logistics providers to adapt to the evolving landscape and leverage digital technologies to enhance efficiency and 
customer experience. 
 
The event serves as a platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to exchange insights and best practices 
in navigating the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. By participating in this seminar, HKELA aims to 
contribute to the collective knowledge and foster collaboration within the logistics community. 
 
HKELA recognizes the importance of e-commerce transformation in the logistics industry and is committed to promoting 
and supporting this transition. Through its participation in the seminar, the association seeks to highlight the 
benefits and strategies of e-commerce adoption, including streamlining operations, enhancing last-mile delivery 
capabilities, and optimizing supply chain management with technology adoption. 
 
"We are delighted to join the Seminar "Empower the Logistics Industry and Hong Kong Enterprises to Implement Digital 
Transformation and Achieve Competency in Hong Kong" c-hosted by the Hong Kong Shippers' Council and Hong Kong 
Productivity Council," said Suki Cheung, President of HKELA. "This seminar aligns with our mission to drive e-commerce 
transformation in the logistics industry. We believe that embracing digital technologies and innovative solutions is 
paramount for businesses to stay competitive in today's digital landscape. We look forward to sharing our experiences 
and insights and fostering collaboration among industry players for the advancement of e-commerce logistics." 
 
The Seminar took place on September 22 at HKPC SME One Foyer. It featured presentations, panel discussions, and 
networking opportunities for participants to engage in meaningful discussions and explore potential partnerships. 
 
 
 
About the Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) 
The Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association is a non-profit organization comprising logistics service providers, 
e-commerce platforms, and industry stakeholders. It aims to foster collaboration and drive innovation in the e-commerce 
logistics sector. 
 
For media inquiries, please contact: 
Ms Shirley Chu 
Vice President Partnership, Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) 
Phone: +852 6932 8491 
Email: shirleychu@hkela.org 
 
 
 
 
 
File: Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Joins Seminar on Supply Chain Transformation in the Digital 
Era, Encourages E-Logistics Transformation 
29/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)

