Freitag, 29.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 07:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted completes 200 MW wind farm in Kansas

DJ Ørsted completes 200 MW wind farm in Kansas 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted completes 200 MW wind farm in Kansas 
29-Sep-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29.9.2023 07:00:01 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has started operations at Sunflower Wind, an onshore wind farm located in Marion County, Kansas, the US. 
Sunflower Wind will be Ørsted's 13th operational wind farm in the United States, with a capacity to power more than 
70,000 homes. 
In addition to providing affordable, renewable energy, Sunflower Wind will provide economic benefits to its host 
community and state economies. The project will utilise a new aircraft detection lighting system so that the night-time 
lights on the wind turbines blink only when aircraft are detected to reduce light pollution for residents. 
David Hardy, Group Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, said: "We're thrilled to celebrate 
this achievement and our first clean energy project in Kansas with the community, legislators, and our participating 
landowners. With Sunflower Wind, we now have 13 operational wind farms in the US, generating 832 MW in the Southwest 
Power Pool." 
Ørsted pioneered a landmark supply chain decarbonisation effort to deliver renewable energy access and bundled 
renewable energy credits from Sunflower Wind to nine companies. Working with Schneider Electric, Ørsted entered into 
power purchase agreements with Amcor, PepsiCo, Stryker, Citizens, and Walmart's Project Gigaton cohort, which includes 
Amy's Kitchen, Great Lakes Cheese, The J.M. Smucker Co., Levi Strauss & Co., and Valvoline Global Operations. 
Ørsted is committed to building its renewable energy projects sustainably with a goal of ensuring that all the projects 
it commissions from 2030 onwards have a net-positive biodiversity impact. Working with The Conservation Fund, Ørsted is 
supporting voluntary land conservation efforts for up to 3,000 acres (approx. 12 square kilometres) located within the 
Flint Hills in central Kansas. In addition, Ørsted is partnering with the Kansas Chapter of The Nature Conservancy 
(TNC) to restore additional land under conservation easements. 
Ørsted currently has nearly 6 GW of onshore renewable energy capacity in operation or under construction and aims to 
reach 17.5 GW of onshore renewable energy capacity globally by the end of the decade. 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 77 65 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
Attachments 
 . Sunflower COD investor news.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  274708 
EQS News ID:  1737525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
