Investor Day summary
Group: The group is well on track with the implementation of its long-term strategy, which has resulted in an increase of the non-paper related activities to close to half of revenues, an increase in sales outside of Europe to around 25% of Group total and a significant reduction of the dependency on the Swiss franc. Given the strong market positions of the three divisions in their respective markets and further development along the long-term strategy including tailwinds from the megatrends of Healthcare, Energy and the Circular Economy, management is confident to further deliver on shareholder returns in the long-term.
This said, 2023 will continue to be challenging, especially with regard to the paper division where a further reduction in sales is anticipated due to a substantial decrease in demand within the paper industry. On Group level, it is expected that growth from the other divisions will not be able to compensate for this impact on revenues. Nevertheless, the decrease in prices of certain raw materials is expected to offer some relief. The company continues to anticipate EBIT and net results in the higher double-digit million range.
Valuation and conclusion
