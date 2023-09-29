In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Solar wafer prices declined this week. This is the first time this quarter that wafer prices have decreased across the board. The price of Mono M10 wafers dropped by 7.79% to $0.379 per piece (pc), while the price of Mono G12 wafers fell by 5.43% to $0.505/pc when compared to the previous week. Wafer prices have decreased earlier than anticipated, multiple industry sources claimed. The increase in wafer output has outpaced demand to an excessive degree, which ...

