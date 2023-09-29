Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
29.09.23
08:03 Uhr
0,454 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.09.2023 | 08:06
KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29 September 2023

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 August 2023.

Net Asset Value

£75,417,357

Shares in issue

177,369,520

NAV per share

42.51p

GBP/USD rate (as at 31 August 2023)

1.2671

Income from digital assets (*)

£574,790(*)

Top 10 assets/holdings

Asset

GBP equivalent

% of portfolio

Lido ("LDO")

16,166,708

21.44%

Polkadot ("DOT")

14,444,982

19.15%

Cosmos ("ATOM")

8,640,934

11.46%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH")

6,794,393

9.01%

Zee Prime II

5,512,334

7.31%

Rocket Pool ("RPL")

3,653,275

4.84%

Astar ("ASTR")

2,925,819

3.88%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**)

2,598,767

3.45%

Moonbeam ("GLMR")

2,236,994

2.97%

Subspace Labs Inc

1,183,790

1.57%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards and parachain rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").


The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

+44 (0)1624 630 630

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

FTI Consulting (PR Adviser)

Ed Berry

Maxime Lopes

Lynn Begany

+44 (0)7711387 085

KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


