ForFarmers N.V.: Approval from competition authority for sale of ForFarmers' Belgian compound feed activities to Arvesta

Lochem, 29 September 2023

Approval from competition authority for sale of ForFarmers' Belgian compound feed activities to Arvesta

The Belgian competition authority has today approved the sale by ForFarmers of its compound feed activities to Arvesta. This transaction, as announced on 4 April 2023, means that Arvesta takes over the compound feed activities, the employees, the production site in Izegem and the mill in Ingelmunster in West Flanders from ForFarmers. ForFarmers' sale activities regarding co-products, organic feed by Reudink and horse feed by Pavo are excluded from this transaction.

The transaction will be closed by mid-October, when ForFarmers will receive a net amount of €25 million in cash from Arvesta as agreed in the sale / purchase agreement.

This transaction fits in with ForFarmers' strategic focus, with an emphasis on ecological and economic returns. This acquisition is also in line with Arvesta's continued strategy and strengthens its position on the Belgian market for the benefit of the customer in order to continue to build the agriculture of tomorrow.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





