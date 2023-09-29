Das Instrument KEL US4878361082 KELLOGG CO. DL -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument KEL US4878361082 KELLOGG CO. DL -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument 2AR1 US0423155078 ARMOUR RES.REIT DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument 2AR1 US0423155078 ARMOUR RES.REIT DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument 0AK US03852U1060 ARAMARK DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument 0AK US03852U1060 ARAMARK DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument GHU AU000000ADX9 ADX ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument GHU AU000000ADX9 ADX ENERGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument DAP US2358511028 DANAHER CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument DAP US2358511028 DANAHER CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument 3W7 NO0010078850 CAMBI ASA NK -,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument 3W7 NO0010078850 CAMBI ASA NK -,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument SMPA FI0009003305 SAMPO OYJ A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument SMPA FI0009003305 SAMPO OYJ A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument FA3S XS2305051018 GRANITSH FIN. ETP71 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument FA3S XS2305051018 GRANITSH FIN. ETP71 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument S6TK LU0526000731 FLOSS.V ST.-CU.DIV.BD R INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument S6TK LU0526000731 FLOSS.V ST.-CU.DIV.BD R INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023Das Instrument GFAM XS2305050630 GRANITSH FIN. ETP71 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2023The instrument GFAM XS2305050630 GRANITSH FIN. ETP71 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023