EnergyAustralia's plans to install a 500 MW/2,000 MWh big battery storage system in the Australian state of New South Wales are gaining momentum, as the Hong Kong-owned generator has secured approval to conduct site investigation works.From pv magazine Australia EnergyAustralia has confirmed that it has secured approval from the New South Wales state government to conduct vital site surveys for the detailed design of the proposed Mt Piper Battery Energy Storage System, which is being developed near the town of Lithgow. The battery, which will have up to 500 MW of capacity and a duration of up ...

