Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 09:11
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Legal Balance: UAB Legal Balance interim financial information for 2023 H1

UAB Legal Balance presents an interim set of unaudited financial statements for
the first half of 2023 with the approval of the responsible persons. 

Revenue during the reporting period amounted to 2.99 million euros, which
results in a 28% growth rate compared to the same period last year (the first
half of 2022 - 2.33 million euros). Profit before taxes grew by 32% and
amounted to 0.94 million euros (2022 I half - 0.71 million euros). The
company's 6-month EBITDA reached 1.45 million euros, which is 33% more than a
year ago (2022 I half - 1.09 million euros) 





CEO Marius Šlepetis

marius@legalbalance.lt

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168354
