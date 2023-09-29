UAB Legal Balance: UAB Legal Balance interim financial information for 2023 H1

UAB Legal Balance presents an interim set of unaudited financial statements for the first half of 2023 with the approval of the responsible persons. Revenue during the reporting period amounted to 2.99 million euros, which results in a 28% growth rate compared to the same period last year (the first half of 2022 - 2.33 million euros). Profit before taxes grew by 32% and amounted to 0.94 million euros (2022 I half - 0.71 million euros). The company's 6-month EBITDA reached 1.45 million euros, which is 33% more than a year ago (2022 I half - 1.09 million euros) CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168354