Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion of bonds

The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 2 October 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 9,460,277 shares (DKK 94,602,770) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 486,034 shares (DKK 4,860,340) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9,946,311 shares (DKK 99,463,110) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: 440,498 shares - DKK 45.97 45,536 shares - DKK 46.15 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66