GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 09:23
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion of bonds

The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 2 October
2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060056166           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         FirstFarms            
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 9,460,277 shares (DKK 94,602,770)
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:        486,034 shares (DKK 4,860,340)  
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  9,946,311 shares (DKK 99,463,110)
--------------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:   440,498 shares - DKK 45.97    
            45,536 shares - DKK 46.15    
--------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FFARMS              
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     37192              
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
