WKN: A3ESUZ | ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95 | Ticker-Symbol: M8H0
Xetra
29.09.23
09:55 Uhr
1,210 Euro
-0,050
-3,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 09:25
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MBH Corporation Plc Announces H1 2023 Financial Results

DJ MBH Corporation Plc Announces H1 2023 Financial Results 

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) 
MBH Corporation Plc Announces H1 2023 Financial Results 
29-Sep-2023 / 07:54 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, 29 September 2023 The Directors of MBH Corporation PLC ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, are 
pleased to release the results for the half year ending 30 June 2023, highlighting the continued focus on the Group's 
growth and diversification strategy and development of its vertical business lines. 
For the half-year period, the Group achieved revenue of GBP66.2 million - a 9% decrease on the same period last year as 
well as an EBIT of GBP0.7 million. Gross profit for the period was GBP12.1m. The financial figures include the results of 
the two companies acquired in 1H 2023, White Arches Caravans and White Arches Motorhomes, as well as showing a 
resilient revenue growth for the Group's expanding Engineering vertical business line, owing to a steady revenue stream 
from new-projects awarded. 
Solid financial position 
The balance sheet of the Group remains strong with a net asset position of GBP72.3 million as of 30 June 2023, a 1% 
increase versus the same period last year. Operating costs were lower by GBP2.3m [or 18%] mainly due to reductions in 
payroll costs, advertising and marketing and the absence of a bad debt provision. Cash generated from operating 
activities for 1H 2023 was GBP2.7million. The total number of shares outstanding as of 30 June 2023 was 122,709,146. 
The complete 2023 half-year report is available on the Group's website at: 
mbhcorporation.com/financial-half-year-report-2023 
 
Contacts for IR and media enquiries: 
MBH Corporation plc 
Charlotte Fordham 
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com 
+44 (0) 770 396 3953 
Corporate Adviser 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
Brian Stockbridge 
brian@first-sentinel.com 
+44 (0) 7858 888 007 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC: "The first half of the year has been challenging for the Group, 
specifically within our biggest contributor - the construction vertical - with many pre-pandemic projects coming to an 
end. High inflation on cost of goods, supply chain issues with distribution and delays in project completion have also 
contributed to the challenges. However, I am pleased to see us moving into new business and the construction vertical, 
for example, has a healthy pipeline of new projects. In addition, we continue to focus on vertical depth, and our 
recent acquisitions in the leisure vertical, with two new businesses joining the Group in the first half of the year, 
demonstrates our progress with regards to our inorganic growth plans". 
About MBH Corporation 
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock 
Exchanges (M8H0) and the Aquis Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across 
multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the 
Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and 
accretive acquisition of excellent companies. 
mbhcorporation.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BPNYZL95 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     M8H 
LEI Code:   213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 
Sequence No.: 274709 
EQS News ID:  1737559 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 02:54 ET (06:54 GMT)

