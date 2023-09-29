Dragonfly Energy is using lithium hydroxide recovered from recycled batteries to manufacture battery cells, with Aqua Metals leading the way in recycling solutions for materials in the supply chains for energy storage and electric vehicles.From pv magazine USA Dragonfly Energy has manufactured a lithium-based battery cell using high-purity lithium hydroxide that was recovered from recycled batteries. The proof of concept could help to build a more sustainable, circular battery manufacturing industry, it said. The lithium hydroxide was recovered by Aqua Metals, which is working on recycling solutions ...

