Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: A2QFTF | ISIN: NO0010724701 | Ticker-Symbol: I6X
Frankfurt
29.09.23
09:15 Uhr
14,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,71 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDIC SALMON AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDIC SALMON AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 10:35
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Icelandic Salmon AS to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland

September 29, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares
of Icelandic Salmon AS (ticker: ISLAX) will commence today on the Nasdaq First
North Growth Market in Iceland. The company belongs to the Consumer Staples
sector and is the 20th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2023. 

Icelandic Salmon AS, the parent company of the Icelandic salmon farming company
Arnarlax ehf., is the largest aquaculture company by production in Iceland. The
company operates eight aquaculture sites in three fjords in the southern part
of Westfjords under the brand of Arnarlax, which has been headquartered in
Bíldudalur since its foundation in 2010. Arnarlax has been at the forefront of
fish farming in Iceland for years, and the company is fully integrated with its
own smoltstations, sea farms, harvesting plants and sales department.
Sustainability is the guiding principle in all the company's operations, with
the goal to produce high-quality products in harmony with nature. Icelandic
Salmon cooperates with the neighboring farmers, the local community,
municipalities and regulators to improve operations and reduce the impact of
its operations on the environment. Icelandic Salmon is listed on the Euronext
Growth market in Norway. More information can be found at www.arnarlax.is 

"We are proud to be listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland,"
said Bjørn Hembre, CEO of Icelandic Salmon AS. "Arnarlax's operations are well
known to Icelanders, who are also known for their love of seafood and the
importance of sustainable fisheries practices. This listing is an important
milestone in our roadmap for further growth and we are grateful for the
interest we have felt from Icelandic investors. It is therefore our great
pleasure to welcome Icelandic shareholders, large and small to the company. We
look forward to working with them in the future." 

"We warmly welcome Icelandic Salmon to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Icelandic Salmon is the
first aquaculture company to list on the Icelandic market, which increases its
breadth and gives investors new opportunities to invest in a very rapidly
growing industry. The listing will increase the company's visibility and
knowledge of aquaculture in Iceland, and we look forward to supporting them
going forward." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 










     Nasdaq Iceland Media contact:
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     +354 868 9836
