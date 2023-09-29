Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Icelandic Salmon AS to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland

September 29, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Icelandic Salmon AS (ticker: ISLAX) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland. The company belongs to the Consumer Staples sector and is the 20th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. Icelandic Salmon AS, the parent company of the Icelandic salmon farming company Arnarlax ehf., is the largest aquaculture company by production in Iceland. The company operates eight aquaculture sites in three fjords in the southern part of Westfjords under the brand of Arnarlax, which has been headquartered in Bíldudalur since its foundation in 2010. Arnarlax has been at the forefront of fish farming in Iceland for years, and the company is fully integrated with its own smoltstations, sea farms, harvesting plants and sales department. Sustainability is the guiding principle in all the company's operations, with the goal to produce high-quality products in harmony with nature. Icelandic Salmon cooperates with the neighboring farmers, the local community, municipalities and regulators to improve operations and reduce the impact of its operations on the environment. Icelandic Salmon is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Norway. More information can be found at www.arnarlax.is "We are proud to be listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland," said Bjørn Hembre, CEO of Icelandic Salmon AS. "Arnarlax's operations are well known to Icelanders, who are also known for their love of seafood and the importance of sustainable fisheries practices. This listing is an important milestone in our roadmap for further growth and we are grateful for the interest we have felt from Icelandic investors. It is therefore our great pleasure to welcome Icelandic shareholders, large and small to the company. We look forward to working with them in the future." "We warmly welcome Icelandic Salmon to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Icelandic Salmon is the first aquaculture company to list on the Icelandic market, which increases its breadth and gives investors new opportunities to invest in a very rapidly growing industry. The listing will increase the company's visibility and knowledge of aquaculture in Iceland, and we look forward to supporting them going forward." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Iceland Media contact: Kristín Jóhannsdóttir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com +354 868 9836