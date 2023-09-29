RCT Power says it has expanded its production capacity to 600 MW with two new hybrid inverter lines in Germany.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based RTC Power has commissioned a "Giga-Fab" hybrid inverter factory in Augsburg, southern Germany. The facility features two new production lines for its DC 8 and DC 10 inverter models. The company said it will produce around 5,000 hybrid inverters per month in the future. With the new lines, its annual production capacity has reached 600 MW. The expansion has created more than 100 jobs at the Augsburg location. RCT Power views the opening as a commitment ...

