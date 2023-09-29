The TUI share benefited from the summer trend. But apparently there were short attacks and the travel group lost around a quarter of its value from the summer high. Has the time come for an entry?

TUI sails back into the profit zone!

It is quite amazing. The TUI share (€5.33 | DE000TUAG505) is still trading below its pandemic low from 2020, yet the group has done a lot of homework and is earning good money again after a difficult year. In the second quarter, the company returned to profit for the first time since 2020, and sales increased by 19 percent to €5.3 billion. CEO Sebastian Ebel also made it clear that summer business is going well and demand remains high. People are keen to travel again. In addition, everyone who has enjoyed a vacation in recent months in Europe knows that prices have risen sharply, but hotels are still full. This is where low supply meets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...