New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - LBank is pleased to announce that UMM, also known as MetaExpand, started its trading journey at $0.1 on September 29th and experienced an impressive surge to $1 within the first 30 minutes, representing a remarkable 1000% increase from its Launchpad initial price. This Launchpad attracted a substantial 35,229 participants, resulting in a cumulative investment exceeding 52,186,338 USDT.

UMM's Launchpad on LBank



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/182339_636b3f7da46dfa65_001full.jpg

Launchpad Pricing Details:

On September 28th, LBank initiated a subscription quota to ensure fair participation for all investors. The Launchpad features a hard cap, and participants who reached the maximum allowed subscription invested an estimated value of $2000 in USDT.

Launchpad Mechanics:

The UMM Launchpad on LBank was meticulously designed to guarantee fairness. Over a 30-day period, LBank closely monitored user balances across Spot, Futures, and Earn accounts. Investment quotas were calculated based on 30-day average balances, ensuring equal opportunities. To qualify, users were required to execute at least one trade on LBank within this timeframe. These transparent rules aimed to provide active and substantial asset-holding users with premium access.

About UMM (MetaExpand):

UMM, short for MetaExpand, plays a pivotal role in metaversal development by seamlessly connecting public chains with metaverse applications. It serves as a foundation for the growing metaverse ecosystem, streamlining the development of user-centric and technologically advanced applications. UMM introduces enhancements in storage, communication, privacy, and cross-chain transactions, allowing developers to focus on application refinement, bypassing blockchain complexities.

UMM recently launched its flagship full-chain game, Jurassic Virus, set in a dystopian 2050 plagued by the Jurassic virus. This innovative gaming realm utilizes the capabilities of MetaExpand, introducing a unique game coin, "$Culture," exclusively earnable through staking UMM and exchangeable for UMM upon in-game victories. The official launch of Jurassic Virus took place on September 27th, 2023.

Market Impact:

The strong initial performance of UMM in the Launchpad phase has generated excitement in the LBank community, offering interesting opportunities to risk-embracing investors. According to an internal representative from LBank, this successful Launchpad is a pivotal element of LBank's strategy to innovate amid prevailing bearish trends. LBank remains committed to advancing together with its supporters towards the next bull market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Zoe Zhang

zoe.zhang@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182339