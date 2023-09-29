SYNLAB Vet becomes part of Mars Petcare's Science Diagnostics division to provide diagnostics and technology to more veterinary professionals and pets in Europe

Mars, Incorporated ("Mars") today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of SYNLAB Vet from SYNLAB Group (FSE: SYAB). SYNLAB Vet is now part of Mars Petcare's Science Diagnostics division, enabling broader coverage across diagnostics and technology, while accelerating R&D and expanding access globally to pet healthcare solutions.

Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Science Diagnostics said: "We are excited to welcome SYNLAB Vet to our division and look forward to working together in service of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Together we will support more veterinary professionals and pets in Europe with a full diagnostics portfolio across reference laboratories, point-of-care, imaging and technology solutions, rapid diagnostics, telemedicine and software solutions and services."

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delights millions of people and supports millions of pets. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including CESAR®, Ben's Original, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, Linnaeus and VCA. Mars Science Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Science Diagnostics brings together the power of leading science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to change outcomes in pet health.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

About Mars Science Diagnostics

Mars Science Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare, a diverse business dedicated to one purpose: A Better World for Pets. Science Diagnostics brings together the power of leading pet health science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to change outcomes in pet health. Our veterinary diagnostics businesses including Antech, Heska and SYNLAB Vet span point-of-care diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support, reference laboratories, veterinary imaging and technology, education and telemedicine with board-certified specialist support services. Our at-home diagnostics offering includes Whistle with smart devices to monitor pet health and Wisdom Panel, the world's most accurate pet DNA test. For 60 years our Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing science to better understand pet health.

