Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: LYX0CB | ISIN: FR0010524777 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM9
Tradegate
29.09.23
12:27 Uhr
28,615 Euro
+0,285
+1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 12:16
68 Leser

(0)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) 
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Sep-2023 / 11:44 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.3052 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33118885 
CODE: NRJU LN 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  274912 
EQS News ID:  1738085 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.