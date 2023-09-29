Aloware Inc.: Aloware Unveils Fresh New Look With the Launch of the New Aloware Talk Experience on Desktop and Mobile App

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Aloware, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software, is proud to unveil its latest user experience, Aloware Talk, designed for sales and support agents. This innovative release is set to transform agent-customer interactions with its modern, user-friendly interface, and powerful new feature enhancements.

About Aloware Talk

Available on both desktop and mobile, Aloware Talk offers more versatility and new capabilities to its calling, texting, task management, and scheduling features. The sleek new interface facilitates seamless customer engagement, allowing agents to efficiently and effectively support clients, engage leads, and close deals.

"The introduction of Aloware talk marks a significant step forward for Aloware and our dedicated user community. With this launch, we're not just unveiling a new look but redefining the very essence of customer-agent interaction. Our commitment has always been to provide the best tools that empower agents in a competitive market, and this release is a testament to that promise," said Anoosh Roozrock, CEO of Aloware.

About Aloware

Aloware's premier contact center platform offers a comprehensive set of tools designed to enhance customer engagement, automate workflows, and provide real-time analytics. The multi-channel communication platform integrates seamlessly with leading CRM solutions, making it a top choice among sales and customer service teams across a multitude of industries. With a focus on simplicity, security, and innovation, Aloware is dedicated to helping businesses accelerate their sales efficiency and create exceptional customer experiences to achieve sustainable growth.

For more information on Aloware, visit www.aloware.com.

