Infinx Healthcare Recognized as a Sample Vendor for Intelligent Prior Authorization for Second Year in a Row in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle Recognizes Infinx Healthcare as a Sample Vendor for Intelligent Prior Authorization

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Infinx Healthcare, a leading technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions provider, announced today that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for a second year in a row for Intelligent Prior Authorization in the Gartner Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Payers in 2023.





Intelligent Prior Authorization

Gartner recognizes Infinx Healthcare





Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of an organization's specific business goals. This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches.

Intelligent Prior Authorization Received Transformational Benefit Rating

Intelligent Prior Authorization received benefit rating as Transformational in this year's report.

According to Gartner, "Intelligent prior authorizations (PAs) use APIs, NLP and AI to automate the decision making, data exchange and workflows between providers and payers to process requests for services while informing consumers of their PA status. Intelligent PAs include the automation of workflows by which a provider submits treatment notification for a payer's review and the predictive process payers use to approve care. These tools reduce the high administrative burden associated with the process."

Infinx Healthcare Named As a Sample Vendor For Intelligent Prior Authorization

Jaideep Tandon, Chairman and CEO of Infinx, said, "We believe this year's listing in the Gartner Hype Cycle reinforces to healthcare executives how technologies powered by AI, automation, analytics and intelligent workforce management will define the future of revenue cycle management."

"Healthcare providers and payers have many options when it comes to technology and applications," said Tandon. "It's confusing and challenging for the busy CIO to determine which technologies are worth the investment and how long it will take for a return on investment. We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a sample vendor for Intelligent Prior Authorization."

Accelerating Prior Authorizations Approvals with Infinx's AI-Powered Patient Access Plus Platform

Provider clients rely on Infinx's AI-powered Patient Access Plus platform to execute end-to-end prior authorization workflows that are optimized with payer and EHR integrations, AI, automation, intelligent workflow management and support from our in-house team of clinical specialists. With their technology-enabled solution, clients observe repetitive work performed by their staff to obtain prior authorizations is reduced by 70-90%, giving them time to focus more on engaging with their patients.

Schedule a demo on www.infinx.com/request-a-demo to learn more today.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023, 10 July 2023. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infinx Healthcare

Infinx Healthcare works closely with providers to overcome their revenue cycle challenges by leveraging automation and intelligence to increase reimbursements for patient care delivered. The technology platform optimizes the healthcare payment lifecycle by increasing reimbursements using AI, automation, analytics, integrations, and intelligent workforce management. Learn more at www.infinx.com.

Media Contact

Mark Macias

Mark.macias@infinx.com

Contact Information

Mark Macias

mark.macias@infinx.com





SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788554/infinx-healthcare-recognized-as-a-sample-vendor-for-intelligent-prior-authorization-for-second-year-in-a-row-in-the-gartner-hype-cycle-for-us-healthcare-payers-2023