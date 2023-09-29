Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has granted an aggregate of 642,857 restricted share units ("RSUs") and an aggregated of 2,110,926 stock options to employees with 1,525,000 stock options granted to officers. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.70 until September 28, 2028. The RSUs were granted to directors of the Company and will vest on the date of termination of his or her membership on the Board.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Filo Mining), Josemaria (Lundin Mining), Los Helados (NGEX Minerals/JX Nippon), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold).

Valeriano hosts a large copper gold porphyry deposit overlain by a near surface oxidized epithermal gold deposit. In 2022, ATEX completed the Company's first limited drill test of the copper gold porphyry system that is now being followed up with campaign of directional drilling to extend the high-grade trend, test new targets and expand the mineralized envelope.

