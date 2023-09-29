Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is pleased to announce Stephen Dilly, former Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Oncology, as the recipient of the 2023 Bloom Burton Award.

2023 Bloom Burton Award Winner Stephen Dilly, former Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Oncology

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6420/182343_be3d2d8d04545a32_001full.jpg

"Stephen Dilly is being lauded for his extraordinary leadership at Vancouver-headquartered Sierra Oncology, which resulted in the FDA approval of momelotinib (Ojjaara) for the treatment of myelofibrosis, including primary myelofibrosis or secondary myelofibrosis in adults with anemia," said Brian Bloom, Chairman & CEO of Bloom Burton. "In a single calendar year, Sierra Oncology unveiled positive phase 3 patient data, raised a large financing to prepare for commercialization, and executed a US$1.9 billion acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline."

Mr. Bloom continued, "Every year we are blown away by the quality of the Bloom Burton Award finalists and this year might be the most impressive set of finalists yet. We are very grateful for the opportunity to share our finalists' stories to inspire even greater achievements in Canadian healthcare."

Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees were accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration was given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial-end markets.

The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner were chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism:

Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock

All finalists - Stephen Dilly, Ian Mortimer of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as well as Dave and Mike Wessinger of PointClickCare - were celebrated at the 2023 Bloom Burton Award Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 28, 2023. Each finalist also received a $25,000 cash prize.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business and scientific advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For additional information, please contact:

Brian Bloom

Chairman & CEO

(416) 640-7580

bbloom@bloomburton.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182343