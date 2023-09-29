Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for BuildData Group AB is updated (504/23)

On July 24, 2023, the shares in BuildData Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. On September 28, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company intends to initiate a delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in BuildData Group AB (BUILD, ISIN code SE0010869487, order book ID 150927). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB