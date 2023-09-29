Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer and partner in a wide-range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, announces that it has changed its auditors from HS & Partners LLP ("Former Auditor") to Zeifmans LLP ("Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor was terminated as the auditor of the Company effective February 22, 2023, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective February 22, 2023. The change of auditor has been approved by the Company's board of directors and its audit committee.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the auditors of the Company's two most recently completed fiscal years. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, both of which are dated September 7, 2023, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+.

In compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the appointment of the Successor Auditor will be brought before the next shareholders' meeting.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

