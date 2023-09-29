Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
WKN: A3CPE5 | ISIN: SE0015949482 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DS
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 13:47
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Duearity AB (507/23)

With effect from October 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Duearity AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 11, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DEAR TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020975407              
Order book ID:  306790                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Duearity AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DEAR BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020975415              
Order book ID:  306789                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
