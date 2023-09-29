Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Duearity AB (507/23)

With effect from October 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Duearity AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 11, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DEAR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020975407 Order book ID: 306790 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Duearity AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DEAR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020975415 Order book ID: 306789 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB