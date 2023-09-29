Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) ("Ciscom" or "the Company") an ICT managing and investment corporation, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Hummingbird Capital Inc. ("Hummingbird") on a non-exclusive basis.

The agreement is for a period of 6 months whereas Hummingbird will provide advisory services to the Company related to its investment banking initiatives. The Company will pay Hummingbird through the issuance of treasury common shares at the rate of 83,333 per month upon the delivery of services for the prior month.

Ciscom is investing in and managing qualified companies active in the Information, Communication and Technology ("ICT") sector - a extensive area. The first 2 acquisitions have been in the AdTech/MarTech sector dealing with big data, analytics, and technology.

About Ciscom

Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian company investing, acquiring, and managing companies in the ICT sector. Potential acquisition targets are entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition or that do not have a defined succession plan. Target companies are generally substantial SMEs and have a proven track record/history of profitability.

With this approach Ciscom enables owners/founders to crystalize the equity, while remaining active in the business. Consequently, acquisitions are immediately accretive to shareholders' value. For more information, please visit www.ciscomcorp.com.

