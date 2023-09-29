EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: EXPIRY OF CREDITOR OPPOSITION PERIOD



29.09.2023

EXPIRY OF CREDITOR OPPOSITION PERIOD

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie ("SIHNV" or the "Company") provides the following update regarding the liquidation of the Company.

At an extraordinary general meeting held on 26 July 2023, SIHNV's shareholders voted in favour of the dissolution of the Company. The liquidators announced the commencement of the dissolution of SIHNV in a Dutch national newspaper on 28 July 2023, which gave rise to the commencement of a two month statutory creditors' opposition period which expired at midnight on 28 September 2023.

The liquidators have today been informed by the Amsterdam District Court that no creditor opposition was filed during the two month statutory period.

The liquidators will accordingly proceed with finalisation of SIHNV's affairs, including the termination of the listings on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited the latter of which is subject to regulatory approvals including that of the South African Reserve Bank, and the Company will then be liquidated at a date to be announced in due course.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 29 September 2023

