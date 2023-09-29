Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2023 | 14:02
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The British International School of Boston: British International School of Boston to Participate in MIT Cambridge Science Festival's Grand Finale

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The British International School of Boston (BISB) and Nord Anglia Education (NAE) are excited to announce their continued sponsorship of the renowned Cambridge Science Festival (CSF), an annual event hosted by the MIT Museum in Kendall Square, just outside the MIT Museum. The festival's grand finale, the "Carnival," is set to take place on Sunday, October 1.

The Cambridge Science Festival is a celebrated platform that inspires a passion for science and innovation. Drawing attendees from diverse backgrounds, it serves as a center for learning and exploration. The "Carnival" is the festival's highlight, offering live entertainment and a multitude of free activities suitable for all age groups.

"The British International School of Boston (BISB) is proud and honored to once again support MIT's Cambridge Science Festival as it brings science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math to life for families throughout metro Boston," said Lisa van Horne, Director of Admissions and Marketing at BISB. "We are grateful for the opportunities BISB's very special collaboration with MIT provides to our students annually, from toddlers through high school, offering extraordinary learning activities directly related to the work going on at MIT."

BISB will once again host a pavilion at the event, featuring a captivating array of hands-on activities focused on sustainable energy. At the BISB Pavilion, attendees will be encouraged to explore the future of energy through a series of engaging challenges and activities. The school's goal is to make learning about future energy sources a fun and thought-provoking experience, providing a glimpse into the world of STEAM education at BISB.

Last year's participation was a resounding success, and this year, over 10,000 people are expected. Families, educators, and science enthusiasts can anticipate an unforgettable experience.

Contact Information

Alejandra Gutierrez
Communications Manager, NAE The Americas
alejandra.gutierrez@nordanglia.com

Tamy Liriano
Marketing Manager, BISB
tamy.liriano@bisboston.org
+1 (617) 522-2261 Ext. 0307

SOURCE: The British International School of Boston

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788422/british-international-school-of-boston-to-participate-in-mit-cambridge-science-festivals-grand-finale

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
