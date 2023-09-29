Tenevo Solar plant is expected have a solar capacity of 238 MW, a wind capacity of 237 MW and a storage capacity of 250 MW-500 MWh, with construction starting this month. Konstantin Nenov, director of Renalfa AD - one of the businesses behind the project - tells pv magazine the plant is emblematic of the Balkan country shifting away from coal and towards the sun.Konstantin Nenov, director of Bulgaria-based investment firm Renalfa AD, told pv magazine that construction has started on Bulgaria's first hybrid wind-solar energy project. Called Tenevo Solar, the project is planned to have a solar ...

